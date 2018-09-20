//J.L. Newbern Middle School to Present First Annual Education Day

VALDOSTA – On September 29, from 10 am -1 pm at J.L. Newbern Middle School will host its first annual Education Day, tagging it, “Where Community and Knowledge Meet.”
J.L Newbern is calling out the entire community to celebrate a love for education. There will be free food, music, community partners, and vendors. Please come and show our youth that education really matters! For more information, call Newbern Middle at (229) 333-8566 or email Mrs. Bell at brittany.bell@gocats.org for more information or to participate as a vendor.