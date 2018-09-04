//IMPORTANT NOTICE: Read This RE Smoke Testing of Sewer System in Next 24-48 Hours

The purpose of this smoke testing is to detect and repair defects within your sewer system which will eliminate sources of storm water inflow and infiltration that cannot be identified by closed-circuit televising of sewer lines.

Traffic control devices will be in place to alert motorists approaching the work area. As always, motorists are urged to adhere to these warnings and drive with caution.

For more information, contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at 229 259-3592.

NOTICE! SMOKE TESTING OF SEWER LINES

Within the next 24 to 48 business hours, The City of Valdosta will conduct a smoke test of the sanitary sewer system. The City of Valdosta will conduct smoke tests within the sewers in your neighborhood. This is part of an ongoing program to detect and repair defects within your sewer system.

During testing, the smoke that you see coming from roof vent stacks on houses is normal and does not indicate a problem. The smoke is NON-TOXIC, NONSTAINING, HAS NO ODOR, WHITE TO GRAY IN COLOR AND CREATES NO FIRE HAZARD.

Any smoke inside your home may indicate defective plumbing or dry drain traps.

Prior to testing, it is advisable for the home owner to pour a pint of water into each floor drain and to run water at infrequently used fixtures to ensure their traps are full.

If smoke from the test is present in your home, it is likely due to faulty plumbing or dry plumbing traps. In this case, it is recommended that you consult a licensed plumber to identify and resolve the issue immediately.

Please accept our apology for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your assistance.

IMPORTANT! If you have any questions or know of an individual in your home or business who has respiratory problems or is immobile, please notify us prior to testing at:

City of Valdosta Utilities Department. (229) 259-3592