//Human Trafficking Arrest Linking Georgia and Florida

Source: WALB

DECATUR CO., GA – The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office assisted in an arrest relating to a human trafficking case in Tallahassee, FL.

A 17-year-old female was reported by the Tallahassee Police Department as having left the state of Florida and had several felony warrants, which included failure to appear on probation violation and tampering with a monitoring device. Although the teen was found, she gave fake identification info when she was taken into custody at an apartment complex. She will be extradited back to Florida. vestigators in Decatur County helped make an arrest in connection to a human trafficking case out of Tallahassee, Florida.