//HMS Sisters Win First Place at TSA Conference

HAHIRA – Sisters Maggie Davis and Molly Davis, students at Hahira Middle School, were recognized by Georgia’s State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, for winning first place in the Construction Challenge at the 2018 TSA National Conference.

Maggie and Molly won first place in the event titled Construction Challenge. Their project was a sensory room that they constructed for special needs students at Hahira Middle School. Money to construct the room was obtained through a Go Fund Me page established by the girls.

Photo Caption: Maggie Davis, State Superintendent Richard Woods, and Molly Davis.