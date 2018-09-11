//Hahira Growth: McNeal Estates to be Newest Subdivision in a Decade

Share with friends













HAHIRA – Hahira will be expanding its residential square footage soon. McNeal Estates is currently in the works after the Hahira City Council approved the rezoning and annexation at its last meeting.

“The new subdivision was approved for R-10 zoning and annexed,” commented Hahira City Councilman Patrick Warren. “This will be the first time the city has grown in over a decade.”

According to Warren, McNeal Estates won’t begin construction before the fall of ‘19 with a three-phase plan which could take several years to complete.