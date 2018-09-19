//Gloves Come Off: Tift County Suing City of Tifton for $22 million

Share with friends













TIFT CO – What some residents claim is an ongoing rivalry between Tift County and the City of Tifton has led to a civil action being filed on September 12 for $22 million in damages.

Tift County has filed several claims over the last week against the City of Tifton. According to 300 pages of court documents plumbed from the Tift County courthouse, the City of Tifton breached contracts from joint funds regarding water, sewage and solid waste. The County is seeking litigation against the City of Tifton claiming there was a breach of contract of fiduciary duty, bad faith and damages.

The County accuses the City of Tifton of improper spending and of charging citizens outside of the city limits higher rates. Claims include that the City of Tifton transferred millions through Public Works or ESG rebate checks.

The City of Tifton has filed a counterclaim, requesting the City and County split the joint water system.

Source: WALB, Marilyn Parker https://www.walb.com/2018/09/19/tift-county-city-owes-million-damages/