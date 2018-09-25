//Get Locked Up: First Annual Jail & Bail at Honeybee Festival

Share with friends













HAHIRA – This year at Hahira’s Honeybee Festival, the Hahira Lions Club will be featuring its 1st Annual Jail & Bail on Friday, October 5, 2018, from 3-7 p.m.

Would you get locked up for a good cause?

The event will help support local programs provided by the Lions Club. All “arrestees” will be taken to a “jail” located at the Hahira Courthouse. Upon arrival “bail” will be set by their chosen judge.

You will be “jailed” while you call (make sure you bring your cell phone) your friends and family to make donations to The Hahira Lions Club to set you free.

RSVP by September 14 to Shannon Kingston at 229-834-2306, skingstonh8@msn.com or Rena Kay Rozier at 229-560-5331, Rkringa@yahoo.com.