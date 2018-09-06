//Georgia’s Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Saturday Sept. 8

Share with friends













SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (Sept. 6, 2018) – Archery hunters will get the first opportunity at bringing home a deer beginning Saturday, Sept. 8, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Last year, 152,327 archery hunters harvested almost 65,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2018-2019 deer season.

“While the weather out there might still be warm, it is not too early to think about putting some venison in the freezer,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “This season, hunters can expect excellent antler growth and great deer body condition with all the rain Georgia experience throughout the summer.”

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia WRD operates more than 100 public wildlife management areas (WMAs). These areas offer hunting dates throughout deer season, and even some specialty deer hunts, including primitive weapons hunts, adult/child hunts and ladies-only hunts. Maps, dates and more info can be found at https://georgiawildlife.com/locations/hunting.

Hunters can find additional opportunity on Voluntary Public Access, or VPA, properties. A USDA grant allows for the arrangement of temporary agreements with private landowners for public hunting opportunities.

Hunting Need-to-Know Info

State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers). Counties in the Metro Atlanta area (Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Rockdale counties) offer either-sex archery deer hunting through Jan. 31. Additionally, deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time during the deer season on private land.

To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

All deer hunters must report their harvest using Georgia Game Check. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which now works whether you have cell service or not), at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, reviewing regulations, viewing maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info.