//Georgia School Brings Back Paddling for Punishment

HEPHZIBAH, GA – Though controversial, corporal punishment remains legal in Georgia, along with 18 other states.

The Georgia School of Innovation and the Classics (GSIC), a charter school serving K-9 in Hephzibah, GA, has garnered national attention recently for its renewed implementation of paddling.

The wooden paddle will be two-feet-long, six inches wide and nearly an inch thick – the dimensions of which were included in a consent form sent to parents informing them of the school’s new policy. Parents will be alerted before their children are paddled. There have reportedly been mixed responses from parents, some thinking it was a great idea while others expressed alarm.

According to Superintendent Jody Boulineau about 100 parents sent back the forms, and about a third gave the green light to paddle.

According to the form, the student would be taken into an office with the door closed, would place their hands on knees or furniture, and would be struck on the rear no more than three licks.