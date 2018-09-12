//Georgia Power Bills Will Be Lower This Month

Share with friends













GEORGIA – Georgia Power bills should be $25 less this month. This will be the last of three credits totaling $75, the first of which were issued in April and July 2018.

The State Public Service Commission ordered these credits last December as part of a condition to keep Plant Vogtle construction going.

Georgia Power is spending $50 million per month on Vogtle, a project which is three years behind schedule and $3 billion over budget. Plant Vogtle is one of Georgia’s two nuclear power plants and has been under scrutiny since its inception by critics citing issues with cost and safety.