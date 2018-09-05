//Georgia Gateway Garners National Attention as Award Finalist

ATLANTA – Georgia’s new system for administering public benefits, Georgia Gateway, is a finalist for an award by a national association of technology professionals, Department of Human Services (DHS) Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden announced Wednesday.

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) announced today that Georgia Gateway is on the shortlist for its Cross-Boundary Collaboration and Partnerships award. The recipient will be announced at the organization’s conference in San Diego in October.

The largest IT project in state history, Georgia Gateway serves as a single point of entry for Georgians seeking economic assistance and support with childcare, healthcare or feeding their families. The system was implemented in 2017. Its development required the collaboration of Georgia’s departments of Human Services, Community Health, Early Care and Learning and the Georgia Technology Authority.

This week’s announcement by NASCIO that the system was on the shortlist for recognition marks the third time Georgia Gateway was nationally recognized for its innovative use of technology in streamlining access for multiple benefit programs.

Earlier this year, Georgia received the State IT Innovation of the Year award from StateScoop 50 for the development of Georgia Gateway.

“We are so proud of what we have been able to accomplish here in Georgia, and the way we have used technology to improve service to some of our most vulnerable residents,” Crittenden said. “Georgia Gateway was the state’s largest IT project in state history, and its successful implementation is a credit to the many partners who have worked to create this system and get Georgians back on their feet.”

“To be recognized by a national association of IT professionals for our work in implementing Georgia Gateway, speaks volumes,” added DHS Chief Information Officer Venkat Krishnan. “It means that Georgia is being viewed as an innovator and leader in the use of technology. Georgia Gateway is an example of how technology can be used effectively by state government to create efficiencies while helping those we serve easily access the help they need.”