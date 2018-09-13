//Georgia Chamber Named State Chamber of the Year

Share with friends













ATLANTA– September 13, 2018- The Council of State Chambers, (COSC) named the Georgia Chamber of Commerce the 2018 State Chamber of Year at its annual award ceremony held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I am proud to say for two years in-a-row, the Georgia Chamber has been named Chamber of the Year by two organizations,” said Georgia Chamber President & CEO, Chris Clark. “We are incredibly honored to receive this award and join a list of past recipients who have worked diligently to improve the quality of life and business climate statewide. Our success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our Board Members, executive leadership, partners, committees, and staff who have been instrumental in our efforts to strengthen our organization and represent the state of Georgia as its longest-serving business advocate. I would like to thank Governor Deal and members of our General Assembly for their servant leadership and commitment to ensuring Georgia remains the premiere location for businesses of all sizes.”

The State Chamber of the Year recognizes member-chambers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable success over the course of the last year, legislative session, or election cycle in areas of achievement including, Public Policy, Political Engagement, Membership and Development, Best Communications Program, and Membership Services. The selection of the State Chamber of the Year is a thoroughly vetted, three-stage process consisting of application review, finalists interview, and awards ceremony in which finalists and recipients are selected by a panel of three experienced chamber professionals.

The Georgia Chamber was recognized for the success of their current 8 for 18 initiative, which serves as a statewide prosperity agenda and nonpartisan resource that seeks to inform elected officials, political candidates, and voters on a series of policy recommendations and issue areas that are critical to Georgia’s economic future. The Chamber has successfully used this 8 for 18 platform to showcase their top priorities for 2018, statewide endorsements, and candidate assessments taken by candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Secretary of State.

The annual State Chamber of the Year award highlights innovative initiatives and best practices that advance state chamber’s mission and efforts to provide deserved recognition to state chambers and their leaders who have distinguished themselves by providing exceptional services and results for their members and communities.

For more information on the Georgia Chambers 8 for 18 initiative, visit www.8for18.com.