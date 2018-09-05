//GDC Receives Organizational Excellence in Treatment Award

Share with friends













FORSYTH, Ga. – On August 30, 2018, the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) received the Organizational

Excellence in Treatment Award at the 12th Annual Georgia School of Addiction Studies conference held at the

Hyatt Regency in Savannah, Ga.

“The significance of this award brings attention to the work accomplished throughout the state by employees

of the GDC,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “It also aligns with our vision of the agency to effectively

protect the public, while working to reduce recidivism.”

The Georgia School of Addiction Studies treatment program, begun 45 years ago in a family home, now

occupies an 11-acre wooded campus and offers a full continuum of care, from detox to inpatient rehabilitation

treatment, long-term treatment outpatient, and family programs.

The GDC received the award in recognition of its accomplishments in the field of treatment in addiction across

Georgia. This was achieved through the agency’s Residential Substance Treatment Centers (RSAT) programs

across the state. A nine-month residential substance abuse treatment program targeting high-risk, high-needs

offenders with a history of substance abuse as a crime-producing behavior leading to correctional supervision,

this program is based on the Therapeutic Community Model offering an evidence-based cognitive-behavioral

curriculum and has been in existence within the GDC for more than 10 years.

In addition, through the support of a federal grant partnership with the Department of Community

Supervision (DCS) and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), the GDC

has been able to implement a pilot program utilizing Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs at Lee

Arrendale RSAT. Currently, the GDC has 2,428 RSAT beds in 12 programs across the state, as well as 338

Integrated Treatment Facilities (ITF) beds in two programs.

By creating ITF’s focusing on offenders with a history of both substance abuse and mental health disorders,

the GDC is the first corrections system in the nation to implement integrated treatment for female offenders

who suffer from both mental health disorders and substance abuse.

For more information about the Georgia School of Addiction Studies, visit thegeorgiaschool.com.