//GBI and Quitman Police Make Arrests in Jasmine Davis Homicide Investigation

Source: GBI
QUITMAN – Two arrests have been made in connection with the Jasmine Davis homicide investigation that began on August 12, 2018. Demetrius Antwan Parson (30 years old) was arrested on August 31, 2018 at the Quitman Police Department. Parson has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. Jay Collin Brown (27 years old) was arrested September 7, 2018 on NW 14th Street in Lauderhill, Florida by the US Marshals Service. Brown has been charged with Felony Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Other charges may be added as the investigation progresses. Agents and Police continue to conduct interviews and await the results of evidence being processed that was collected during the course of the investigation.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the office of the District Attorney for prosecution. This case is active and ongoing.
If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Thomasville GBI Office at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-7558