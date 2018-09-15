//Freedom Build Volunteers Build For a Family

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- On Friday, September 14th, ten volunteers from the Valdosta Fire Department training division, Recruit Class 4, and Citizen Fire Academy Alumni Association participated in the annual Habitat for Humanity Freedom Build.

The Freedom Build is held each year in remembrance of 9/11. The volunteer opportunity allows first responders to build relationships with community members during a week of service.

Volunteers have spent the week working on a five bedroom, two bathroom home at 4705 Madison Highway for Valdosta resident April Hunter and her four children.

The Freedom Build began on Saturday, September 8, and will continue through Saturday, September 15.

“9/11 is a day for first responders and community members and be unified as we reflect on the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001. One way we show unity is by giving back,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome. “When we volunteer we aren’t just building something, we are providing a roof over the heads of families in our community. We are helping a local family and making an impact. It goes along with a campaign the city has adopted recently, Love Where You Live.”