//Four Arrested for Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On September 17, 2018, at approximately 11:26 pm, Valdosta Police Department uniform officers made contact with an 18-year-old victim who reported that he had gone to the New Valdosta Inn on West Hill Avenue to meet with an acquaintance.

When he arrived at the motel, he claimed to have met with several individuals, and was physically assaulted by them in the room.

During the assault they forced him to get into a vehicle and travel to another location in an attempt to have the victim give them property. He was then taken back to the motel and eventually released. The victim received superficial injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Valdosta officers requested assistance from Valdosta Bureau of Investigations Persons Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory. Detectives and CSTs responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Multiple officers in the area continued to search the area. Eventually, several subjects were observed walking in the area of the motel that matched the descriptions of the offenders.

Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify five subjects who were involved in this incident. The following subjects were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Multiple arrest warrants were obtained on the offenders.

Samuel Thomas, 26, Jermario Smith, 23, Dexter Harper, 31, and one female, Amyia Wilson, 17 were all charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY), False Imprisonment (FELONY), Kidnapping (FELONY), and Battery (Misdemeanor).

There is a 5th subject who has been identified but is not in custody at this time.

“This was outstanding work by patrol officers and detectives to get these dangerous offenders in custody,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.