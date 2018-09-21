//First Winnersville Battle of the Day is a Winner For All

Share with friends













In what is deemed the first battle of the Winnersville Day, it looks like the big winner isn’t Lowndes or Valdosta. It’s Hungry at Home, the recipient of the proceeds from the Charity Challenge put on each year by Black Crow Media.

Teaming up with O’Steen Subaru & VW of Valdosta and the US Army Career Center in Valdosta, the radio stations of Black Crow Media competed in the 4th Annual Charity Challenge this morning. Representing Lowndes at the Chick Fil A on St. Augustine, Hot 102.7, 99.5 Kix Country and Rock 106.9 worked the drive-thru lines and the dining area to collect almost $400 in just 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, across town, at the Chick Fil A on N. Valdosta Road, 95.7 the Mix, Star 105.3 and 107.9 The Beat represented the Wildcat fans and hustled not just the drive thru and the dining area, but along the street as well, collecting over $600.

This year’s total broke the record collected in previous years by 50%, in large part due to the volunteers from the US Army Career Center and the Chick Fil A cow. People just can’t say no to men in uniform or the Chick Fil A cow.

A big thanks also to Buddy’s Home Furnishings of Valdosta and Moultrie, Biotest, Horizon RV and the Herndon Company for making the Charity Challenge a huge success.