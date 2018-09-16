//Edward Riley Black Named September Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA- valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Edward Riley Black as the September 2018 Employee of the Month at the September 6, City Council meeting. Black received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque displayed in City Hall.
Edward Riley Black began his employment with the City of Valdosta in February of 2016 as an Auto Service Worker in the Motor Pool Division of the Public Works Department. He then moved to the Utilities Department and served as a Utility Maintenance Helper in December of 2016. In July of 2018, he was promoted to Lift Station Operator with Central Maintenance.