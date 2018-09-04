//Drowning Sunday in Cherry Lake

Share with friends













MADISON, FL – On Sunday, September 2, a Valdosta man drowned in Cherry Lake around 4:30 p.m. according to the Madison County Sheriffs Office.

The Cherry Lake Beach and boat ramp was closed on Monday so officials and family could recover the victim’s body, which body was found Monday morning around 11 a.m. according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Sheriff Paulk is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on identifying the man and contacting his family.

