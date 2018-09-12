//Dangerous Hurricane Florence Hurtling Toward U.S. Southeast Coast

Share with friends













SOURCES: NOAA, National Hurricane Center, CNN

SOUTHEASTERN COAST, US –

US – Hurricane Florence is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to portion of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states.

Florence, one of the strongest storms on the Eastern Seaboard in decades, is a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. It is predicted to deliver tropical-storm-force winds by noon Thursday to North Carolina’s coast, and hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surges by late Thursday or early Friday.

The cumulative damage that the rainfall and winds could have over the coming weekend should not be ignored.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from the South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, to South Santee River South Carolina, and north of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia state line. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from the South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina and Albemarle and Pamlico Sound. A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina. A Tropical Storm Warning from north of Duck, North Carolina, to the North Carolina/Virginia state line. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from north of the North Carolina/Virginia state line to Cape Charles Light, Virginia, and the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort. Interests elsewhere in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic states should monitor the progress of Florence.