//Dan Farnam Selected as the 2018 STEM Teacher of the Year

LOWNDES – Dan Farnam, STEM Teacher at Moulton-Branch Elementary School, Lowndes County School System, was selected by the Air Force Association, South Georgia Chapter and by the State of Georgia AFA as 2018 STEM Teacher-of-the-Year. The South Georgia Chapter and State of Georgia AFA awarded Mr. Farnam three checks totaling $850, the prestigious Georgia AFA STEM Teacher-of-the-Year jacket, Certificates of Excellence and other awards.

Mr. Farnam has been the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) teacher at Moulton-Branch Elementary School for seven years. He developed an exciting STEM curriculum that actively and enthusiastically engaged the students from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade with hands-on STEM learning. Dr. Debra Brantley, School Principal said, “Dan’s enthusiasm and method of teaching STEM concepts in a hands-on manner, resulted in STEM possibly being our most enjoyed class at Moulton-Branch Elementary School. From building rockets, to making rocks, or coding an IPad to fly a drone, there is no shortage of excitement in Dan’s classes.”

In Mr. Farnam’s nomination letter, Ms. Shunder Smith, Academic Coach, wrote, ” During Dan’s mesmerizing lessons, I observed some of our sweet little introverted students engaged in meaningful discussions with peers about coding and operating STEM lab drones. Dan’s dedication towards improving student achievement continued beyond the regular schools day. Dan organized an After-School STEM Club.”

The interest among the students in the After-School STEM Club was so great that Mr. Farnam had to start a second club to keep the size manageable. “It is this kind of dedication and superb contribution to STEM education that made Mr. Farnam a standout among South Georgia STEM teachers,” according to Nick Lacey, President, South Georgia Chapter, AFA.

Mr. Farnam was chosen as South Georgia Chapter STEM Teacher-of-the-Year from among 8 school systems throughout the South Georgia region. He was chosen as State of Georgia Chapter STEM Teacher-of-the-Year from competing schools across Georgia.

The Air Force Association is a nation-wide organization dedicated to ensuring the United States maintains its superior aerospace power in the world and to supporting the US Air Force and its outstanding Airmen and their families. More specifically, the AFA mission is to educate the public on the critical need for unmatched aerospace power and a technically superior workforce to ensure U.S. national security, to advocate for aerospace power and STEM education and to support the total Air Force family and promote aerospace education.

Annually the Air Force Association sponsors a STEM Teacher-of-the Year program at the chapter, state, and national levels. The purpose of the program is to recognize classroom teachers for their accomplishments and achievements in exciting K-12 students about STEM and preparing those students to use and contribute to tomorrow’s technologies. The Teacher-of-the-Year program is a unique opportunity for AFA to reward these special teachers who are furthering STEM excellence and making coming to class an adventure.