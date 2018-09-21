//Countdown to Winnersville Classic 2018 is On

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Wildcats and the Vikings are about to go at it again in the 2018 Winnersville Classic.

The Winnersville Classic, if you by some strange twist of fate are reading this and do not know, is when the Valdosta High School Wildcats play the Lowndes High School Vikings. This rivalry was turned into the big event it is today in 1980 by the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Johnny B. Lastinger.

At the time of this writing, an unexpected shower shoots down a thorough wash only blocks away from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. There is a buzz and hum in the air.

Kick-off is at 8 p.m. The game is being touted as the game to watch with many media outlets setting up for total coverage. The generations-long rivalry will bring out young and old, small, medium and large. The time to cheer, squeal, shriek, freak out, holler, and let get your fan on is less than four hours away. Memories will be made. Tailgating will be had. Stories will be told.

Tomorrow morning? Who will be the champ?

Before midnight, yet another year of the Winnersville Classic legacy will be canonized.

Last season the Wildcats were hurt when they lost to the Vikings, by the widest point margin victory in the series’ history. And while the Wildcats have done well this season, Lowndes High Vikings Coach Randy McPherson has a 10-6 record with his opponent. Rain or shine, it’s going to be a brawl.

Tickets sold out quickly. Last check the only tickets still available were from the Wildcats.

Don’t miss this, tickets or not. You can listen to a live stream on ValdostaToday’s High School Football SCOREBOARD.