//Cops and Robbers: High Speed Chase Involving Stolen Charger

MADISON CO, FL – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Friday morning, September 14, 2018 at 1:03 a. m. Deputy Dan Smith was dispatched to a residence located on S.W. State Road 14 in reference to a complaint of a stolen vehicle. The victim reported to Deputy Smith that she woke up just after midnight and found that her 2006 Dodge Charger had been stolen from her yard.

Deputy Smith provided communications with the vehicle information along with a description. At approximately 1:41 a. m., a patrol officer with the Madison Police Department spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Dodge Charger traveling East on Ohio Street and was able to confirm that the vehicle was in-fact the reported stolen car.

The MPD Officer continued to follow the stolen car until other officers and deputies could respond and assist with a felony traffic stop. Once the stolen car exited the residential area and turned South onto State Road 14 officers attempted to stop it by activating emergency lights and sirens. The driver of the stolen car (later identified as Morris Nyerone McCray) refused to stop and accelerated. Sergeant Jeff Rosenberg attempted to overtake McCray when McCray intentionally rammed the Charger into the passenger side of Sergeant Rosenberg’s patrol truck.

McCray continued to flee South on State Road 14 at speeds more than 100 miles per hour with multiple units in pursuit. Once the pursuit neared the intersection of SR 14 and Sun Down Creek Road, McCray abruptly stopped, and a female exited the Charger. McCray accelerated and continued to flee at a high rate of speed. The female (identified as Deidre Latrice Reed) was apprehended by Sgt. Rosenberg while Deputy Scott Newman assumed the lead position in the pursuit. Deputy Newman was soon able to catch up to the Charger and utilizing his patrol vehicle was able to successfully force McCray to spin out into the ditch. McCray attempted to continue to flee by driving out of the ditch forcing Deputy Newman to ram the Charger in the passenger side door pinning it against the trees and ending the pursuit. McCray was taken into custody with the assistance of MPD officers without injury or further incident.

Both Sergeant Rosenberg and Deputy Newman’s patrol vehicles received minor damage to the front push bumper areas while the Charger received significant damage to both the driver side, passenger side and rear bumper.

“I would like to commend the efforts of the all the officers involved with this stressful and dangerous situation,” remarked Major David Harper. “I am extremely proud of the working relationship between the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department. Through the coordination and determination exhibited by officers from both agencies this high-speed pursuit was ended without injury to anyone including the suspect.” Major David Harper

Morris Nyerone McCray from Madison, FL was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Fleeing Attempt to Elude – High Speed, Resisting an Officer, DWLSR – Knowingly, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Deidre Latrice Reed, also from Madison, was arrested and charged with two counts of Drug Paraphernalia.

