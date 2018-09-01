//Commander Leslie Manahan Appointed Interim Police Chief

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department Commander Leslie Manahan has been appointed Interim Chief following the retirement of Chief Brian Childress, effective September 1. Originally from Marietta, Georgia, Manahan moved to Valdosta in 1990 to attend Valdosta State University and graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education. Manahan began her career at the Valdosta Police Department in 1997 as a Patrol Officer. Following that Manahan moved through the ranks of the Valdosta Police Department from Field Training Officer to Road Sergeant and then to Lieutenant of the Investigations Unit. In 2013, Manahan was appointed Commander of the Investigations Bureau.

“I’ve been given a lot of opportunities to grow within different areas of the department. I think it has made me a well-rounded leader. This was my first job as a Police Officer and it’s an incredible department. I’m honored for this opportunity and for all of the other opportunities I have been provided with by the City of Valdosta,” said Manahan.

“Leslie’s transition from Commander of the Investigations Bureau to her new role as Interim Chief will be seamless,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “Her leadership will allow our existing personnel to maintain their current focus and provide the Valdosta Police Department with opportunities to grow. I am thrilled to have a career employee with the City of Valdosta and someone who has served in nearly every role at the Police Department assist the department during this transitional period.”

In 2011, Manahan was awarded the opportunity to attend the FBI National Academy. This program is thought to be one of the toughest training programs in law enforcement. After completing the 10-week training program, Manahan joined the ranks of only one percent of law enforcement who are accepted into the academy.

More recently, in May of 2018, Manahan was awarded a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the Command College at Columbus State University. The 12-week program, which spans over two years, is designed to prepare government personnel to be future leaders and/or prepare them for advanced positions. Some of the program courses include fiscal management in public finance, liability reduction, media relations, leadership, human resource management, and development.

“I’ve worked side by side with many of our officers at the Valdosta Police Department,” said Manahan. “I am excited and know I am prepared for this new role as Interim Chief. I am looking forward to continuing the success this department has had over the years.”

Since 2013, Manahan has served as the Commander of the Investigations Bureau which is manned by 29 dedicated men and women assigned as detectives and civilian employees in seven areas of expertise. These areas consist of the Person’s Crimes Unit, Property Unit, Burglary Unit, Narcotics Unit, Gang Unit, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, Property/Evidence Section, and the Administrative Function. Manahan has worked with her team in the investigations division to keep Valdosta above the national average for crime clearance rate. Manahan oversaw the investigation of all major crimes in the city and was responsible for assisting the Chief of Police with planning, budgeting, and managing the overall operation of the police department.

“Public Safety is extremely important to the City of Valdosta and someone of Leslie Manahan’s character and experience will allow current staff to continue to work at the best of their abilities to protect the public,” said Valdosta Mayor John Gayle.