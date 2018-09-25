//Coldwell Banker National Pet Adoption Weekend October 13-14, Ad Campaign “Old Dog New Dog” a Huge Hit

Share with friends













VALDOSTA -Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate, BARC, Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes and PetSmart join forces for National “Homes for Dogs” Adoption Weekend October 13-14, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pet Smart.

The nationwide adoption weekend is part of the “Homes for Dogs Project,” a four-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America’s largest non-profit pet adoption website.

In just the first year alone, the organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions. Coldwell Banker® launched “Old Dog New Dog,” in May 2018, a national advertising campaign which told the stories of a family and an older homeless dog who find each other thanks to the Coldwell Banker agent who is volunteering at a pet adoption event. “Old Dog, New Dog” ranked as the highest rated real estate ad of 2018, according to Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring the impact of television and digital advertising. The ad earned top marks for likeability and is the second highest rated real estate ad ever, right behind last year’s, “Somebody to Love,” also from the Coldwell Banker brand.

“We are lucky enough to help people in the Valdosta area and surrounding communities find new homes every day,” said Sandy Hayden, Sales Manager affiliated with Coldwell Banker Premier Real Estate in Valdosta, GA.” Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.”

Find more information about the event and where to adopt a pet in the area at: http://www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs. To learn more about the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project visit http://blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs/. Coldwell Banker National Pet Adoption Weekend is October 13-14.