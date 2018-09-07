//Clyattville Elementary School to Have Expanded Annual 9-11 Program Tuesday

Share with friends













CLYATTVILLE – Clyattville Elementary School cordially invites you to its annual 9-11 program. This event will take place on Tuesday, September 11 at 9:00 around the flag pole. This year they have extended the program by inviting over nine local agencies to be honored during this event. These agencies include Moody AFB, VPD, Lowndes County Sheriff’s office, Firefighters, and a few others. In addition to honoring them, kindergarten students will perform a song for them as well as present them with a flag. We will also have other grade level students present them with letters of gratitude and appreciation. Finally, a few of our honored guests are going to bring their vehicles and/or other equipment they use to perform their job duties. We will have them set up in the rear of the school for classes to visit and hear what these brave men and women do to serve our nation.