//City of Valdosta to Host City-Wide Blood Drive

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will host a city-wide Blood Drive on Thursday, October 18, at the Valdosta Fire Department. The blood drive will take place on from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. It will be located at Fire Station #1, 106 South Oak Street.

Visit redcrossblood.org and make your appointment online using sponsor code cityval. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.