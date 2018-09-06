//CDC Releases Warning to Avoid Recalled Sugar Smacks Cereal

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Kellogg’s popular breakfast cereal, Sugar Smacks, was recalled on June 14, 2018 due to possible Salmonella contamination which made 130 people sick in 36 states. Thirty-four of those were forced into hospitals. There have been 2-4 people in Georgia afflicted with it.

Even after the CDC and the FDA pushed the recall, more people became ill in 19 more states. As a result of continued outbreaks, on August 31, 2018, the CDC issued an advisory (https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/mbandaka-06-18/index.html).

The advisory reads, in part:

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. People who recently became ill report eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal that they had in their homes. If you see Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal for sale, do not buy it. The FDA has become aware that recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is still being offered for sale.

Thirty more ill people from 19 states were added to this outbreak since the last update on July 12, 2018.

Three more states reported ill people: Delaware, Minnesota, and Maine.

The CDC advisory also includes a map of how many outbreaks there have been in each state. (https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/mbandaka-06-18/map.html).

Until new information has been released from the FDA/CDC, it is advised to not eat or purchase any Honey Smacks cereal.