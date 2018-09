Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Thursday, September 6, the Valdosta City Council will be meeting to consider amending current alcohol ordinances to extend licenses to brewpubs like the Georgia Beer Company.

The Georgia Beer Company is hurriedly finishing renovations on an historic downtown Valdosta building so they can open in October 2018.

The amendment of the ordinance would mean brewpubs could be a retailer or wholesaler with the opportunity of receiving State of Georgia licenses.