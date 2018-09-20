//Breast Cancer Survivors Are Invited to a Pink Party

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Cancer Center in partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will host the sixth annual Pink Party to honor breast cancer survivors in our region. This celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018, at 10 am in the South Georgia Medical Center Main Campus Cafeteria.

A networking and resource education event, the Pink Party features an educational speaker, mastectomy vendors, lively entertainment and pink refreshments.

According to Breast Cancer Survivor Lawanna Barron, one of the event organizers, the Sharper Singers have been invited to perform and a Survivor’s Fashion Show will feature “pink” fashions. Hospital departments have participated in decorating pink pumpkins.

Area breast cancer survivors and their families are invited to join us for this fun and educational event to celebrate breast cancer survivorship. For other information, contact Ellen Woodard at 229-259-4638.