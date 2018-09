Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Wildcat September 14 game against Beaufort County, S.C. has been rescheduled to October 8 due to Hurricane Florence hurtling towards the South Carolina coast.

The South Carolina governor has ordered evacuation of the state’s entire coastline ahead of Florence which promises historic surge and winds.

Season ticket holders who have tickets dated Sept. 14 will be honored, however there will be no additional ticket sales for the Beaufort game.