//BREAKING: Shooting Thursday Night Being Investigated by LCSO

By Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – On Thursday, September 6, 2018, a woman driving south on Val Del Road at the stop sign of Bethany and McMillan was shot from a vehicle which pulled up behind her between 8:30 – 9:00 p.m.

According to Sheriff Ashley Paulk Friday, “We are not releasing the name of the woman yet as the investigation is ongoing,” adding that the woman had no information about who it could have been or what kind of vehicle it was.

Although the woman suffered no life threatening injuries, her upper body was hit with shrapnel and she was treated at the hospital.

“She drove into a cotton field,” Sheriff Paulk said, adding that Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is working leads.