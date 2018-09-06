//Beware “Dragon Breath” Candy

GEORGIA – “Dragon breath,” “Heaven’s breath,” or “nitro puff” is a candy which when eaten can cause a puff of smoke to come out of one’s mouth. A trendsetting new treat might be dangerous.

Liquid nitrogen has been used in alcoholic drinks and desserts and is all the rage. But the U.S. FDA warns that when liquid nitrogen is consumed before it has evaporated, it can cause damage to skin and internal organs if mishandled of ingested accidentally.

Injuries from these food products include:

damage to skin and internal organs caused by liquid nitrogen still present in the food or drink.

difficulty breathing after inhaling the vapor released by liquid nitrogen when added immediately before consumption.

If you have experienced an injury because of a liquid nitrogen product, please contact your healthcare provider. For answers to questions about food safety, visit www.fda.gov/fcic.