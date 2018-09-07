//Annual Family Violence Conference to be Held

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. at the Valdosta City Hall Annex located at 300 North Lee St. Valdosta, there will be an Annual Family Violence Conference.

Sponsored by Lowndes County Family Violence Task Force and the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, conference topics will include Georgia family violence legislative updates, Georgia state child welfare training collaborative, Sexual Harrassment in the Workplace, Childhood Training 101, and Q.P.R. (Question. Persuade. Refer) Suicide Prevention Training.

Early registration until September 30 is $75 for professionals and $25 for students. Lunch and materials will be provided.

Deadline for late registration is October 19.

Seating is limited to 70 participants.

Register and pay online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/V9H355M