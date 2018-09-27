//AAUW Hosts General Election Candidate Forum Oct. 4 at VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The Valdosta branch of the American Association of University Women will host a moderated general election candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, at Valdosta State University’s University Center Rose Room. The public is encouraged to attend.

The candidate forum is an opportunity for voters to meet the candidates appearing on Lowndes County ballots and learn more about their views on various issues affecting the Valdosta-Lowndes County community.

Dr. Joseph Robbins will serve as moderator throughout the evening. He is head of the Department of Political Science at VSU.

Candidates from contested races will have an opportunity to appear on stage with their opponent, make a two-minute opening statement, respond to questions posed by voters in attendance, and offer a one-minute closing statement.

Candidates whose opponents are not present at the forum, as well as candidates who are running unopposed, will be able to make a statement and answer questions within time limits.

The Valdosta branch of the AAUW has invited the following candidates to participate in the forum:

• Governor — Brian Kemp, republican; Stacey Abrams, democrat; Ted Metz, libertarian; Bobby Waldrep, Bobby Williams, David C. Byrne, Rod Mack, write-in

• Lieutenant Governor — Geoff Duncan, republican; Sarah Riggs Amico, democrat

• Secretary of State — Brad Raffensperger, republican; John Barrow, democrat; Smythe Duval, libertarian

• Attorney General — Chris Carr, republican; Charlie Bailey democrat

• Commissioner of Agriculture — Gary Black, republican; Fred Swann, democrat

• Commissioner of Insurance — Jim Beck, republican; Janice Laws, democrat; Donnie Foster, libertarian

• State School Superintendent — Richard Woods, republican; Otha E. Thornton Jr., democrat; Sonia Francis-Rolle, write-in

• Commissioner of Labor — Mark Butler, republican; Richard Keatley, democrat

• Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Chuck Eaton, republican; Lindy Miller, democrat; Ryan Graham, libertarian

• Public Service Commissioner District 5 — Tricia Pridemore, republican; Dawn A. Randolph, democrat; John Turpish, libertarian

• U.S. Representative District 1 — Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, republican; Lisa M. Ring, democrat

• U.S. Representative District 8 — Austin Scott, republican; James Cooper III, democrat

• State Senator District 8 — Ellis Black, republican

• State Representative District 174 — John Corbett, republican

• State Representative District 175 — John LaHood, republican; Treva Gear, democrat

• State Representative District 176 — Jason Shaw, republican; Barbara A. Seidman, write-in

• State Representative District 177 — Dexter L. Sharper, democrat

• Lowndes County Commissioner District 2 — Scott “Scottie” Orenstein, republican; Aaron Strickland, democrat

• Lowndes County Commissioner District 3 — Tally Wisenbaker

• Lowndes County Commissioner District 4 — Demarcus Marshall

• Alapaha Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor — E. David Fields

• Lowndes County Tax Assessor Post 2 — Dean Blevins, republican; Felicia F. Williams, democrat

• Mayor of Lake Park — Keith Sandlin; Eric I. Schindler

• Lake Park City Council — Ronald Carter; Tyler Davis; Sharon Fountain

The AAUW’s political forums were initiated by Dr. Jo Ann Hartman, an educator and association member who served on the Valdosta City Council from 1980 to 1984. These forums are dedicated in memory of Virginia Branan, a VSU alumna and educator who worked with Hartman and the AAUW to make these events both successful and a valued part of the association’s service to the South Georgia region.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. The last day to register to vote in the upcoming general election is Tuesday, Oct. 9. Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 15.

The University Center is located at 1203 N. Patterson St. Volunteers will be outside to help guide attendees.

Dr. Beverly Richardson Blake, senior academic adviser with VSU’s Centralized Advising Center, is president of the Valdosta branch of the AAUW. She may be reached at brblake@valdosta.edu for more information.

Dr. Diane Holliman, a faculty member in VSU’s Department of Social Work, is co-chairwoman of the Valdosta branch of the AAUW’s Candidate Forum Committee. She may be reached at dhollim@valdosta.edu for more information. Her students were in charge of sending invitations to all of the candidates.

Dr. Christine A. James, a faculty member is VSU’s Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, is co-chairwoman of the Valdosta branch of the AAUW’s Candidate Forum Committee. She may be reached at chjames@valdosta.edu for more information. Her students will volunteer at the forum, helping to set up, deliver questions to the moderator, and clean up afterwards.