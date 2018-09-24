//“A Piece of My Heart” Art Exhibition and Auction to Raise Money for Autism
VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes and Turner Center for the Arts will present “A Piece of My Heart” art exhibition and auction Thursday, September 27 from 6-9 p.m.

This exclusive event will feature artwork of local children “on the spectrum” of Autism.

All proceeds benefit FAST – Family Autism Support Team – a local Autism support organization.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live music provided by 2Riverstation.

Cost is $35 per person, $60 per couple and tickets can be purchased online at www.paypal.me/FASTvaldosta. Click “More About” for instructions.

For more information contact Ana Maria at 229-415-3301, Nikki at 229-412-6341, or autismvaldosta@gmail.com

 

