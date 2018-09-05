//5 Tips to Help You Unwind Before Bed

Fortunately, there are ways that you can unwind before you go to sleep. Create an Optimal Environment You want your brain to realize that it is time for you go to sleep as soon as you walk into the bedroom. That is why you may have to change your environment. You will need to keep your room dark and at a moderate temperature. This can help you relax. Have a Relaxing Drink You may have been told that it is best for you to avoid drinking anything before you go to bed. However, having a glass of milk before you go to bed may actually make it easier for you to sleep.

Milk helps your body produce tryptophan, which will help you sleep better. Chamomile tea is another beverage that is great to have before you to bed. It can help soothe and relax you.

Keep the Same Sleep Schedule



One of the keys to getting the proper amount of sleep is to maintain the same sleep schedule. If you go to bed and get up around the same time each day, then it will be a lot easier for you to sleep. A sleep schedule will help set your internal clock. Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol You may be able to relax by drinking a glass of wine before you go to bed. However, any type of alcohol that you drink will miss up your sleep cycle. It will also reduce your sleep quality.

Caffeine is something else that you will need to avoid before bed time. It is important to note that caffeine can affect your sleep even if you drink it 10 to 12 hours before bed. That is why it is a good idea to avoid caffeine after 2 p.m.

Do Something Relaxing Before Bed



Turn off your cell phone and computer at least one hour before going to bed. You can watch television before you go to bed. However, you will need to watch something that is relaxing.

Watching the news or a violent program can stimulate your brain and make it harder for you to sleep.