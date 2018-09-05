//5 Tips to Help You Unwind Before Bed

VALDOSTA – With anxiety and insomnia leading the pack for biggest complaints, many probably feel exasperated trying to figure out how to fall asleep soundly every night. Many of us look forward to bed time. However, some of us have trouble sleeping because we find ourselves thinking about what we are going to do the next day.
Fortunately, there are ways that you can unwind before you go to sleep.
Create an Optimal Environment
You want your brain to realize that it is time for you go to sleep as soon as you walk into the bedroom. That is why you may have to change your environment. You will need to keep your room dark and at a moderate temperature. This can help you relax.
Have a Relaxing Drink
You may have been told that it is best for you to avoid drinking anything before you go to bed. However, having a glass of milk before you go to bed may actually make it easier for you to sleep.
Keep the Same Sleep Schedule
One of the keys to getting the proper amount of sleep is to maintain the same sleep schedule. If you go to bed and get up around the same time each day, then it will be a lot easier for you to sleep. A sleep schedule will help set your internal clock.
Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol
You may be able to relax by drinking a glass of wine before you go to bed. However, any type of alcohol that you drink will miss up your sleep cycle. It will also reduce your sleep quality.
Do Something Relaxing Before Bed
Turn off your cell phone and computer at least one hour before going to bed. You can watch television before you go to bed. However, you will need to watch something that is relaxing.
Additionally, you can take a warm bath before you go to sleep. The warm bath helps you relax and clear your mind.