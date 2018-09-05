//5 Tips to Help You Unwind Before Bed
FeaturesSeptember 5, 2018

5 Tips to Help You Unwind Before Bed

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – With anxiety and insomnia leading the pack for biggest complaints, many probably feel exasperated trying to figure out how to fall asleep soundly every night. Many of us look forward to bed time. However, some of us have trouble sleeping because we find ourselves thinking about what we are going to do the next day.

Fortunately, there are ways that you can unwind before you go to sleep.

Create an Optimal Environment

You want your brain to realize that it is time for you go to sleep as soon as you walk into the bedroom. That is why you may have to change your environment. You will need to keep your room dark and at a moderate temperature. This can help you relax.

Have a Relaxing Drink

You may have been told that it is best for you to avoid drinking anything before you go to bed. However, having a glass of milk before you go to bed may actually make it easier for you to sleep.

Milk helps your body produce tryptophan, which will help you sleep better. Chamomile tea is another beverage that is great to have before you to bed. It can help soothe and relax you.

Keep the Same Sleep Schedule

One of the keys to getting the proper amount of sleep is to maintain the same sleep schedule. If you go to bed and get up around the same time each day, then it will be a lot easier for you to sleep. A sleep schedule will help set your internal clock.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol

You may be able to relax by drinking a glass of wine before you go to bed. However, any type of alcohol that you drink will miss up your sleep cycle. It will also reduce your sleep quality.

Caffeine is something else that you will need to avoid before bed time. It is important to note that caffeine can affect your sleep even if you drink it 10 to 12 hours before bed. That is why it is a good idea to avoid caffeine after 2 p.m.

Do Something Relaxing Before Bed

Turn off your cell phone and computer at least one hour before going to bed. You can watch television before you go to bed. However, you will need to watch something that is relaxing.

Watching the news or a violent program can stimulate your brain and make it harder for you to sleep.

Additionally, you can take a warm bath before you go to sleep. The warm bath helps you relax and clear your mind.

TAGS:

Related posts