//334th AEG Stands Ready to Execute Hurricane Response Ops

LOWNDES – The 334th Air Expeditionary Group launched HC-130J Combat King IIs, HH-60G Pavehawks, aircrew and support personnel to pre-position at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., for potential Hurricane Florence response, Sept. 15, 2018, here.

The 334th AEG stands ready to support possible United States Northern Command requirements under the command of Col. John Creel, the 347th Rescue Group commander. The AEG integrated to make one expeditionary search and rescue unit comprised of rescue and support personnel from the 23d Wing, 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., and the 51st Combat Communication Squadron Robins AFB, Ga.

“The Airmen of the 334th Air Expeditionary Group are mission ready and prepared to provide the necessary Air Force rescue and personnel recovery capabilities,” said Col. Jennifer Short, 23d WG commander. “When called upon, the AEG Airmen will respond at a moment’s notice to support potential recovery operations to help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities in the Carolinas who have been affected by Florence.”

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, both wings received a prepare to deploy order requiring them to have assets ready to potentially respond to recovery operations.

Hurricane Florence, now downgraded to a tropical storm, is still capable of producing powerful winds, storm surges and the extremely heavy rainfall that will continue to be a serious hazard associated with the slow movement of Florence, according to the 23d Operations Support Squadron weather flight.