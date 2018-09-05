Local NewsSeptember 5, 2018 2018 Valdosta’s People’s Choice Photo Contest Traveling Display Share with friends Date Location Sept. 4 – Sept. 14 Crescent-Garden Club Sept. 17 – Oct. 9 VSU Library Oct. 12 – Oct. 23 Griffin Ave. Library Oct. 26 – Nov. 20 Valdosta Customer Service Ctr. Nov. 23 – Jan. 4 Valdosta Regional Airport TAGS: crescentdisplay sitesvaldosta’s peoples choice photography contest Related posts SGMC to Hold Meeting to…Valdosta City Council Meeting Thursday…5 Tips to Help You…Georgia Gateway Garners National Attention…Illegal Parking Near VSU to…Spray Foam Insulation Could Impact…GDC Receives Organizational Excellence in…Rep. Austin Scott to Host…Vikings Return Home Friday NightAfter 2019, Alimony Payments No…