Local NewsSeptember 5, 2018

2018 Valdosta’s People’s Choice Photo Contest Traveling Display

Date Location
Sept. 4 – Sept. 14 Crescent-Garden Club
Sept. 17 – Oct. 9 VSU Library
Oct. 12 – Oct. 23 Griffin Ave. Library
Oct. 26 – Nov. 20 Valdosta Customer Service Ctr.
Nov. 23 – Jan. 4 Valdosta Regional Airport
