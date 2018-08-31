//VPD Capt. Williams Selected to be Assessor

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Captain Kari Williams was notified this week that she has been selected to be an Assessor for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). Williams is the department’s accreditation manager but now, she will be taking time off from VPD to go across the country and assess other city, county, and state law enforcement agencies who are pursuing law enforcement accreditation. Captain Williams recently traveled to a CALEA Conference where she had to pass a rigorous knowledge-based test to measure her knowledge of the international law enforcement accreditation program.

“Captain Williams will now use her knowledge and experience of law enforcement accreditation to go out and help other law enforcement across the country,” stated Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress. “Being an assessor also allows Captain Williams to bring back ideas to the Valdosta Police Department and help make our department better for the community we serve. This is a great honor for Kari and for the City of Valdosta.”