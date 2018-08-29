//Valdosta Middle School Excited About New STEM Academy Building

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools are excited to add a new STEM Academy building for Valdosta Middle School.

It is not just the excitement of the new building but also the learning opportunities the actual building project offers to students. Barker Construction Company is hosting on-site visits, expert speakers, and hands-on opportunities for all students at Valdosta Middle School. Interdisciplinary lessons will relate to issues such as water run-off, concrete PSI testing levels, and steel manufacturing. These experiences will be unique opportunities for students to apply content standards to real-life.

Ground was broken on the building this past June and they hope to start the 2019-2020 school year in the new building.