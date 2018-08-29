//Valdosta ‘Fights F.O.G.’ for sewer protection

Share with friends













By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The City of Valdosta is fighting sewage spills by “Fighting F.O.G.” City officials are asking for help in battling build ups of fat, oil and grease.

It’s something many people may not think twice of, but pouring that extra grease and oil down the drain can cause major issues to city sewage lines. City officials said 90 percent of sewage spills in Valdosta can be blamed on FOG build up.

FOG prevention for commercial locations, like restaurants, is nothing new. But, with new research, city officials are tasking all residents with prevention. When extra fats and oils make it down the drain, they begin to build up and form a layer in the pipes.

When those pipes get plugged up, it can mean extra money out of citizens’ pockets. The city estimates it costs between $600 and $800 to fix these clogs.

“Unfortunately a lot of people have an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality. Once it’s down the drain they don’t think about it. Unfortunately, if it’s a problem for us, it’s going to be a problem for them,” said Joseph Gangler, FOG Prevention Program Coordinator. “Not only in the fact it’s going to clog their sewer line, but it’s going to clog ours, which, we’re a government agency, we get our money from the citizens.”

There are several ways everyone can help fight FOG, from pouring extra grease and oil into a container and throwing it away instead of down the drain, or scraping off extra food and grease into the trash before placing dishes in the dishwasher.

