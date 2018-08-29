//Tift Student Brings Gun to School Monday

Share with friends













By Robin Postell

TIFTON – On Monday, August 27, a 10-year-old student was taken into custody for having a gun and pointing it at a fellow student at Horizon Academy.

Horizon Academy is reportedly a school for children with disabilities resulting from severe emotional or behavioral disorders.

Discipline details are unknown, as federal laws prevent school officials from releasing that data about specific students, but expulsion and possible arrest are potential outcomes.

The student reportedly had the gun out while riding the bus, but according to Tift County school officials, it was not loaded.