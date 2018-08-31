//New Voting Systems Pitched in Georgia

Share with friends













By Robin Postell

GROVETOWN, GA – Due to fears that its 16-year-old voting system could be, and possibly was, hacked, Georgia officials are considering switching systems. Six companies pitched to SAFE (Secure, Accessible & Fair Elections) Commission in Columbia County Thursday, August 30.

The SAFE Commission is comprised of election heads, lawmakers and voters and was created by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. A crowd of roughly 100 were in attendance at the event to review the options before presenting the information to the Georgia General Assembly before the 2019 legislative session begins in January. The next Secretary of State will oversee the net phase.

The overarching theme was more reliability and less corruption, integrating paper ballot systems with the tabulation computers.

Estimates for the cost of the new systems range from $20 – $100 million, compliments of your tax dollars.