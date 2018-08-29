//New Valdosta High School Needs DOT Traffic Study

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Prior to the opening of the new $85 million Valdosta High School there was no traffic to study. The new state-of-the-art facility is a prized gem. But then the traffic happened. Valdosta Police Department was concerned enough to have their officers out directing traffic. The DOT had to wait until after the school year fired up to actually see what kind of problems might arise.

In addition to getting flashing yellow arrow signals installed at the intersection of Park Avenue and Inner Perimeter Road, the DOT will be conducting an actual study on the traffic issues to get a better handle on what kind of issues might crop up down the line. Valdosta Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Cason thinks that caution lights are going to be necessary, but changes will take time – going through various departments for approval.

At present, VHS won’t allow left turns onto Inner Perimeter during morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups.