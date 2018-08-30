//Mitchell County Teen Being Sought for Weekend Shooting

Share with friends













CAMILLA – Police are on the lookout for 17-year-old Montavious Tyquawn Lewis, aka “Tayboo” in Mitchell County for a shooting that occurred over the weekend. One person was sent to the hospital.

Camilla police say Lewis allegedly shot the victim three times on August 26. The victim was transported to Achbold Hospital and underwent surgery for the wounds.

Two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant have been issued for Lewis on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Camilla Police Department at (229) 336-2201, or the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (229)336-2030. Police ensure any information provided will be kept confidential.