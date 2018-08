Share with friends













former Colquitt County school teacher, was sentenced to 25 years and will serve 10 for molesting a 15-year-old former female student in October and December 2017 after school.

Holton, who taught at C.A. Gray Junior High School, was arrested in January following a GBI investigation. He pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and criminal attempt to commit a felony.