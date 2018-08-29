//Faster Internet and Enhanced Wi-Fi to Enhance the VSU Experience

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University students will experience faster Internet speeds and better Wi-Fi connections this fall thanks to a 5 gigabit per second Internet circuit supported by Hargray Fiber.

In 2017, VSU partnered with Hargray to install a 2 Gig circuit, which improved speeds which led to greater demands for access, especially in the evenings. VSU then expanded capacity by 150 percent, moving from 2 gigabits per second to 5. In addition to this increased capacity, VSU is taking the extra step to ensure connectivity by securing a second 5 Gig circuit for redundancy, also provided by Hargray Fiber.