//Children’s Grief Camp Open for Registration

VALDOSTA – Hospice of South Georgia returns with their children’s grief camp. Camp Lean On Me will be October 20 and 21 at Lake Park’s 4-H Campground. Registration is now open for kids ages 6-17, as well as volunteer and sponsorship opportunities. This camp is free of charge for each child. Registration ends September 28, 2018.



Camp Lean on Me offers kids a safe place to share their grief over the death of a loved one. This support is shown through compassionate counseling and fun activities. Campers and volunteers will spend the weekend enjoying music and singing, field sports, and arts and craft, which gives kids a creative opportunity to share and explore their feelings of grief in an accepting environment.

There will be trained volunteers from Hospice of South Georgia, with other community members, who will help guide the children through their experience. Volunteers for Camp Lean On Me are many members of the Valdosta community with experience in counseling, and each are given background checks for quality safety precautions. Volunteers are still needed.

Parents or guardians are also highly encouraged to attend a special workshop on Saturday, October 20th to receive valuable information about how to support a child when they are grieving.

As the community’s only nonprofit hospice, sponsorship and financial support are always appreciated to provide loving support for kids attending Camp Lean On Me. For more information on registering a child, volunteering, or sponsorship opportunities, call Sherry Tierney at 229-433-7039 or email her at sherry.tierney@sgmc.org