//Baytree Road Emergency Water Service Repair scheduled for Thursday

The City of Valdosta will be making an emergency water service repair located at 1530 Baytree Road on Thursday, August 30th at 9:00 A.M.

This work will require the right lane to be closed on Baytree Road for traffic traveling west past S. Sherwood Drive. All westbound traffic will be shifted to the left lane with the flow of traffic. Traffic control and devices will be in place to inform motorists of the lane closure and lane shift.

Work is scheduled to be completed the same day weather permitting. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adhere to the traffic warning signs for their safety and the safety of others.

For more information, please call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.